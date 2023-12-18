Watch Taskmaster host Greg Davies bring laughs at chaotic Christmas raffle draw in Wem

The Inbetweeners star was at Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre, the place where he used to go swimming as a boy, to draw the names out of the bucket.

He was only due to pull out the first three names, but with 70 prizes up for grabs, The Taskmaster proved he was up to the challenge and stayed for nearly an hour to complete the draw.

Local fans of the Wem-raised comedian packed into the back room of the leisure centre for the draw, clapping and cheering as he entered.

But as the names were picked out, the cheers turned to silence, as every person drawn to win a prize turned out not to be in attendance.

However, not to be deterred, the Man Down star defiantly insisted: "I'm happy to stay here for the rest of my life if I have to."

Laughs were had when the celebrity guest dropped tickets on the floor and when a bloke called Darren won a set of ladies' earrings.