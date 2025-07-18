Quirky north Shropshire garden beloved by frogs, newts and dragonflies opening for charity this weekend

For the last 11 years, Sue Griffiths of Wem has been opening her stunning half-acre town garden to the public for charity.

Transformed by the keen gardener over the last decade, Sunningdale's spacious garden is packed with rare plants, unusual annuals and exotic climbers.

Gardener Sue Griffiths at her home in Wem, which will be open for the National Garden Scheme this Sunday

Nestled among the plants are a range of antique and modern sculptures, as well as a koi pond, beautiful rockeries and a waterfall.

The wildlife-packed garden is home to frogs, newts, dragonflies, solitary bees, field mice and bank voles, with a variety of visiting birds including tiny goldcrests.

Preparing to welcome the public again this year has not been without challenges for Sue, who has been working hard to protect her beloved plants from the hot and dry weather.

Sunningdale's garden is packed with wildlife

"It's been disastrous really," she said. "I don't use annuals, but anyone who's been putting in bedding plants I should imagine most of those have curled up their toes.

"Even here, I had one particular shrub and just overnight it dropped every single leaf from the stress of the dryness."

Fortunately for visitors, Sue's hard work has paid off, with the garden still packed with interesting plants and wildlife.

Sue's stunning garden will be open to visitors on Sunday (July 20) as part of the National Garden Scheme.

The programme gives visitors across the country unique access to more than 500 private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands.

Since its launch in the early 1900s, more than £70 million has been donated to nursing and mental health charities thanks to the scheme - with a record £3.5 million donated in 2024.

The garden will be open from 11am to 3.30pm, with tea, coffee and cake available to purchase from Sue's original Arts and Crafts kitchen.

Entry costs £4 for adults while children get in for free and pre-booking is available - but not required - online at ngs.org.uk.

There is no disabled parking available at the property, but public car parks (free on Sundays) are available on Barnard Street just off Mill Street, and the Co-op off the High Street - five minutes' walk from the property.