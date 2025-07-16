Ballroom and sequence dance date for Wem Town Hall
Wem Community Trust are please to announce their next Ballroom and Sequence Dance on Friday, 25 July.
Live music by Tony Roberts with a good mix of ballroom and popular sequence dances. Starting at 7.30pm until 11pm - all on a lovely sprung floor.
Licensed bar, refreshments, and raffle with all proceeds to Wem Town Hall Community Trust.
Dancers £6 and non dancers £2.50.
Venue Wem Town Hall SY4 5DG.