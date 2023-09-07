Wem man to stand trial accused of assaulting police officer

Scott Kerry of New Street appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with 11 offences.
The 28-year-old pleaded not guilty to six charges of breaching a restraining order, on six different days in July this year.
He also denied three counts of criminal damage, and two charges of assaulting an emergency worker on July 18 this year.
Judge Anthony Lowe, sitting at Shrewsbury Crown Court, said a trial date would be set for January 22 next year, but ordered Kerry to attend court for a pre-trial hearing on October 9.