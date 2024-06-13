Inside new pub that's taken over site of former BBQ restaurant near Shrewsbury

The Gates at Ford has taken over the the site previously occupied by Smoke Stop BBQ Restaurant, which was forced to close with immediate effect just days before Christmas in 2022.

Located next to the A458 at Ford, just west of Shrewsbury, the building has since been bought and refurbished inside and out and re-opened on Saturday, June 1 under direction from new boss Amy Brookes.

The most notable change is the new colour, with charcoal grey being replaced with cream.

At present only drinks are being served, but to celebrate the kitchen opening on July 1, the pub is throwing a party five days later.

The Gates at Ford opened on June 1