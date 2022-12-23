American BBQ restaurant near Shrewsbury closes with immediate effect

Smoke Stop BBQ Restaurant has closed with immediate effect

Bosses of the Smoke Stop BBQ Restaurant in Ford announced at lunchtime today that the business had ceased trading.

A statement signed by director David Ferris said the business, located on the A458 Welshpool Road, had been struggling for two years as a result of Covid, staff retention and spiralling costs.

"It is with such a heavy heart that we are today announcing the Smoke Stop BBQ Restaurant has ceased trading with immediate effect," Mr Ferris' statement said.

"We have been trying to survive for the past two years whilst making significant losses each month, despite myself and my great team working hard to generate bookings and revenue.

"Many things have affected us similarly to so many hospitality venues across the UK. Covid, retention/employment of staff and the huge increase is costs in all areas of the business, just mean we are unable to continue – we have been running at 50 per cent of customer visits and 40 per cent increased costs (compared to pre-Covid).

"I would like to personally apologise to all staff and customers, but also thank everyone for being part of the journey since Tracey and I took over the reigns in 2016 – she loved every minute of our journey and I know she would thank you also.

"I am sure this 300-year-old building will storm back to life very soon."

Earlier this week restaurant bosses had said the Smoke Stop would be closed until the New Year to "deal with electrical and maintenance issues ongoing onsite", but that closure has now become permanent.

Described as the "first authentic smokehouse in Shropshire", it was previously owned by ex-Shrewsbury Town manager Jake King and his wife Linda, who sold the business to the current owners six years ago.

Earlier this year competitive eaters, American Randy Santel and the UK's Max Stanford, travelled to the Smoke Stop BBQ to take on its monster burger challenge. Called the Houston Heart Buster, the enormous, £45 burger contained 1.5kg of beefburger patty, 400g of home-smoked BBQ pulled pork, 10 slices of streaky bacon and 10 slices of American cheese.