Did they conquer the mighty burger challenge - competitive eaters arrive in Shropshire

USA competitive eater Randy Santel with the Houston Heart stopper burger. watched by Smokestop manager Harry Wedge

Described as competitive eaters, American Randy Santel and the UK's Max Stanford travelled to Shropshire to take on a monster burger created by the Smokestop restaurant just outside Shrewsbury.

They were faced by the Smokestop's Houston Heart Buster. The an enormous, £45 burger consisted of: a one and a half kilo beef burger patty, topped with 400g of home smoked BBQ pulled pork, 10 slices of streaky bacon, and 10 slices of American cheese, served over - Randy was at pains to say - plenty of healthy vegetables, pickles and homemade burger sauce, all wrapped up in an enormous bun.

The American is on an eating tour of the UK while Max agreed to join him at the Smokestop for the challenge.

"You are my absolute idol, I have only been doing this for two and a half years and I have always looked up to you," Max told Randy.

Their challenge was to try to eat one of the Houston Heart Busters in under an hour, something only four people had done in the past and all of them professional eaters.

Manager of the Smokestop, Harry Wedge, said, hundreds of ordinary diners had taken on the challenge and not one had been able to finish the burger within an hour, having to stump up the cost of the dish.

"There was one weekend when we had 70-80 people take on the challenge and none of them succeeded," he said.

"Each time the meal is ordered we put money in a pot and when that reaches £1,000 we hold a special day when we weigh the plateful at the beginning and then at the end and the person who has eaten the most has the £1,000 shared between them and a charity of their choice."

A large group of competition eating fans crowded into the Smokestop to watch Randy and Max go head to head, or mouth-to-mouth to try to eat the burgers in an hour.