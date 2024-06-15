Four fire engines sent to 'urgent' incident at Telford housing estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Four fire engines were sent to Ketley Park Road, Ketley at around 11.30am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service did not specify the nature of the incident but said it was "all over by the time we got there".

A spokeswoman said: "At 11.31am on Saturday, June 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'urgent' in Telford. Assistance given to West Mercia Police."

Fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

West Mercia Police has been contacted for a comment.