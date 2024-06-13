Shropshire man denies trying to smuggle 30kg of cannabis through Manchester Airport
A Shropshire man has denied trying to smuggle more than 30kg of cannabis through Manchester Airport.
Kevin Rowland, 41, who lives near Wem, appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class B drug.
The 41-year-old is accused of trying to smuggle 31.6kg of herbal cannabis through customs on Tuesday, May 7.