The reason potholes in Shropshire aren't repaired before white paint disappears

In short it is because we've had the wettest spring on record and the downpours have been removing the paint left to mark the carriageway traps.

Wem councillor Peter Broomhall told Shropshire Council's cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday that the situation in the north Shropshire town is "dangerous" because of the uneven road.

"I would like to know, how long after the highways technician has applied the white paint around the potholes, do they wait before they repair the hole?" asked Councillor Broomhall.

"Along New Street, in Wem, the potholes had white paint around them but after several weeks it has worn off and no repairs competed.