Wem's annual town meeting will hear from local organisations given grants

By Sue AustinWemPublished:

The Wem Annual Town Meeting will be held later this month.

TO GO WITH WORDS. The Mayor and Mayoress of Wem, need to have their chains refurbished. Seen here is Mayoress Liz Broomhall's and Mayor Peter Broomhall with their chains. 18.02.13 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPER.
TO GO WITH WORDS. The Mayor and Mayoress of Wem, need to have their chains refurbished. Seen here is Mayoress Liz Broomhall's and Mayor Peter Broomhall with their chains. 18.02.13 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPER.

Townsfolk are invited to take part in the meeting at the Roden Suite, Edinburgh House in Wem at 7pm.

It will be hosted by Oswestry Town Council.

There will be a special presentation by Amanda Jones from Shropshire Supports Refugees. She will tell the meeting about the work of the group and what is happening at the moment to support those fleeing Ukraine.

There will also be presentations from groups who have been awarded a Town Council general grant in 2022.

Mayor, Peter Broomhall will also present the Honorary Townsman Awards.

The meeting will also include an open forum to consider any parish matter raised during the evening.

All are welcome to attend.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

