Heritage morning in Wem to bring town’s history to life

A Photographic Exhibition: 400 Wemians - 40 years ago will be on display throughout the morning. At 9.45am there will be an illustrated talk by Oliver Richardson on ‘Wem: from the Roundheads to the Railways’, and at 11.15am - a guided walk led by David Smith on ‘The bits of Wem that aren’t there anymore’.

A number of local history booklets will be available for purchase, including:

Trades and Education in Bygone Wem

The Old Inns of Wem

The Changing Face of Villages

Bygone Industries of North Shropshire

The Streets of Old Wem

White Lion in Wem High Street painted by L. Airey in 1989. Credit: Original picture donated to Wem Civic Society

A new booklet based on the talk will be available, and cards featuring old images of Wem for sale.

The morning is organised by Wem Civic Society.

Admission price for the talk and/or walk is £2.50, with free admission for members of the society.

For further information, and to book a place on the walk: e-mail wemcivsoc@yahoo.co.uk or call 01939 235443.