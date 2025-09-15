Ballroom and sequence dance date for Wem Town Hall
Wem Town Hall Community Trust are pleased to announce their next Ballroom and Sequence Dance this coming Friday (September 19).
With live music by Chris Johnson from 7.30pm until 11pm. Good 50/50 mix of popular ballroom and sequence dances, all enjoyed on a spacious sprung floor.
Licensed bar, refreshments and raffle with all proceeds in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust.
Dancers £6 and non dancers £2.50, all welcome.
Further information from Peter Jones on 01939 233060.