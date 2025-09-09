Three Shropshire wedding venues apply for licence renewals

Albrighton Hall Hotel, Hawkstone Park, and Soulton Hall have all sent the paperwork to Shropshire Council, which is now open for consultation.

Soulton Hall, near Wem, is one venue that has applied to have its wedding licence renewed. Picture: Google

Albrighton Hall Hotel, part of the Radisson Hotels Group, was built in 1630 as a manor house. Indoor and outdoor ceremonies are provided at the venue north of Shrewsbury, with stunning grounds including an ornamental lake. There are three different packages to choose from when booking, while guests are welcome to stay overnight.

Meanwhile, a magical hillside Grotti is available for people to enjoy at Hawkstone Park, situated in Weston-under-Redcastle, near Wem.

Coloured uplighters to provide “ambient cave lighting” is available, with ceremony chairs set out within the Grotto or by the Grotto arch and a red carpet laid down with candle lanters either side.

After the ceremony, a range of canapés and champagne will be served on the top of Grotto Hill, with guests being returned to the hotel or visitor centre by 4×4 vehicles.

Another venue near Wem that is applying to have its licence renewed is Soulton Hall.

The Tudor country house is associated with William Shakespeare and his play As You Like It, with the charater Old Sir Rowland possibly being inspeired by Sir Rowland Hill, who built the existing hall between 1556 and 1560. You can celebrate your special day in intimate historic rooms within a Tudor House of State, choose expansive, sheltered walled gardens for marquee and outdoor ceremonies, or enjoy charming barn wedding spaces.

A dedicated wedding planner is also on hand to support the preparations.

To view the consultations and to make a representation, visit shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved