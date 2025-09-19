The show has been a mainstay in the Shrewsbury calendar attracting thousands of visitors to the county town every August, and this year's event was due to be the 150th - a major milestone.

But in April the organisers, Shropshire Horticultural Society (SHS), confirmed that the 2025 event was being cancelled amid concerns over the financial viability of the show.

The cancellation came after a number of difficulties in recent years, including the impact of a bomb scare in 2023, the effect of the Covid pandemic, and the cancellation of the hugely popular fireworks due to hot weather and worries over dry ground conditions.

Shrewsbury Flower Show has been a celebrated event in the county calendar, attracting thousands of people

At an annual general meeting of the society following the show's cancellation its members voted for an extraordinary general meeting to take place to discuss the way forward.

But no date for that meeting has yet been set, with one of its members now voicing frustration at the delay.

The Shropshire Star has contacted the society, which says the EGM will be called once its committee has completed a review of next year's event and future shows, "reached its conclusions", and carefully considered "all options".

Shrewsbury Flower Show captured from the air in the 1950s

It is understood that Shrewsbury Town Council, which manages the show venue, The Quarry, has met with the organisers, who have said they did not need the dates set aside for the booking.