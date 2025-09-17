Can't park there mate: Shropshire police seize untaxed Mercedes found resting on wall

Police from Wem's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) said they were surprised at what they found when they attended a report of a vehicle being unsafely parked in Myddle earlier this week.

The officers posted pictures of the blue Mercedes, which can be seen precariously resting over the edge of a low wall.

Unfortunately for the vehicle's owner, officers soon discovered it had not been taxed since 2023 - leading to its seizure.

Police seized the car which hadn't been taxed since 2023. Picture: Market Drayton, Wem and Whitchurch Police

Writing on social media, police said: "Wem Safer Neighbourhood Team responded to a job about an unsafe vehicle parked in Myddle.

"Upon arrival SNT were pleasantly surprised to find where the vehicle had parked and something we hadn't seen before.

"Whilst there, officers conducted some checks around the vehicle which was also insecure and unfortunately for the owner they hadn't taxed the vehicle since 2023.

"This has resulted in SNT seizing the vehicle and delivered to a safe compound for the owner to claim it back once taxed.

"Report has been sent to DVLA for its tax avoidance. Another unworthy vehicle taken off the roads to help to keep them safe."