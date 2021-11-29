Two hurt in crash

ambulance stock

The accident happened just after 2pm on Monday (29) on the A528 south of Cockshutt.

West Midlands Ambulance service said that land ambulances and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford went to the scene.

"We treated a man and woman from the vehicle for injuries not believed to be serious and they’ve been conveyed to hospital for further treatment,” a spokeswoman said.

Firefighters also responded to reports that the occupants were trapped in the car with crews from Baschurch and Shrewsbury attending.

They said the car had been on its roof and said the crews used specialist equipment to help release the two people.