Retirement complex plans put forward

It has been proposed that a series of buildings on New Street in Wem be demolished to make way for the L-shaped, which would wrap around the corner towards the entrance of Wem Business Park.

The site lies within the town’s conservation area and the applicant says the scheme will be an improvement on the current appearance of the site.

The plans also include car parking, green space, managers’ accommodation, communal living areas and guest accommodation.

There will be 29 two-bed apartments and 10 one-beds, and those on the third floor will have private roof terraces.

A design and access statement by DGA Architects, agent to the applicant, says: “The site lies within the designated town centre catchment for Wem, with the northern and western boundaries providing the edge of the town centre; however, the site lies outside of the primary shopping area, which spans along High street to the south.

“The site is currently occupied by a range of building towards the northern end of the site with many currently vacant, with the remaining free from development. This contributes to a semi-derelict appearance of the street scene.”

The statement says the building will provide “high-quality and in demand accommodation”, while also creating a small number of jobs.

Estate agent Halls, which is marketing the site, says there has been “no demand whatsoever” for continuing commercial use of the vacant buildings.

The agent’s statement says: “The current use and more importantly lack of use has evidently allowed the site to become dilapidated over time and produced quite an eye sore to the conservation area.

“The proposed provides the opportunity to revitalise and regenerate this portion of New Street.

“Unlike what can be seen in the existing photos, the proposed will improve the aesthetics and make use of the vacant space more effectively, reconnecting this part of New Street to the town centre.”

The statement adds that an experienced operator is already lined up to run the retirement complex.

The planning application will now be decided by Shropshire Council.