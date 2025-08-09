Emergency crews called to open fires involving grass and hedging in areas of Shropshire

Emergency crews were called to incidents in Wem and Telford this morning.

At 10.06am, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) control received reports of a fire on Drakey Lane in Wem.

One fire crew was sent to the scene. Upon arrival, they found a stretch of hedging that was alight due to "accidental spread" from a bonfire.

Firefighters used a short extension ladder and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze. The fire was under control by 10.41am.

Meanwhile, at around 10.23am, SRFS received reports of a fire in the open on Downemead in Telford.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central to the scene. Reports from the fire service said an area of grass was on fire.

The fire was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel jet.