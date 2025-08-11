Firefighters battle blaze in Wem town centre as car engulfed in flames

The Shropshire and Rescue Service received a call at 10.48am today (August 11) reporting the car fire on Noble Street.

One crew was sent from Wem Fire Station to the scene.

A fire service spokesperson said one saloon car was "100 per cent involved in fire" and engulfed in flames.

Firefighters donned breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control by 11.30am.