1940s Weekender – Shropshire’s fastest growing '40s show returns

A new event arena with live demonstrations, and a big marquee with seating has been added this year. Public can expect lots of '40s entertainment, a 45 minute ‘Battle Skirmish’ and numerous living history and re-enactment groups to talk with.

There’s a great selection of trade stalls and various food stalls to browse, in what looks to be another warm weekend.

Kevin Taylor, Director Dangerous Sheep Events and 102-year-old veteran Bernard Morgan

"Our 1940s Weekender is in its third year now, and has grown into something very special, with the help, passion and love from all involved behind the scenes and our paying public customers. Our objective is to retain our living history through what is considered one of our country’s greatest periods" said Kevin Taylor, Director.

Saturday evening sees the return of the 1940s Big Band Dance, a real favourite taking us back to big band sounds of Glenn Miller and many more, with a full band and singer.

Michelle Taylor, Events Manager added: "It is beautiful to see our old and young coming together at this event. Our family ticket sales are going great which we want to continue to focus on next year."

For more information, visit: 1940sweekender.com