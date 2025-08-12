Building plot in Wem with permission for a three-bedroom home is listed for sale with £85,000 price tag

The plot on Summerfield Road in Wem is described as ideal for a builder or developer to construct a "bespoke property in a fantastic location".

The land has been listed for sale for offers in the region of £85,000 with Welch Estate Agents.

The building plot in Wem. Pic: Welch Estate Agents/Rightmove

Plans that have been approved proposed the erection of one three-bedroom "open market dwelling", the formation of new pedestrian access and alterations to an existing dwelling.

The listing stated: "The plot of land has access from the rear and would be ideal for a builder or developer to build a bespoke property in a fantastic location."

Planning permission can be found on Shropshire Council's planning portal, using application reference 19/00524/FUL

