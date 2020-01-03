Tens of thousands of starlings visiting Shropshire suddenly disappear - leading to concerns they have been deliberately disturbed

Since late November, up to 60,000 birds amassed each evening at Sinker's Fields, Whixall, swirling around in shape-shifting formations.

Hundreds of people gathered at sunset every evening to witness the murmuration, which is believed to have been the largest in the area for several years.

Shropshire Wildlife Trust said the starlings arrived as usual in their tens of thousands on December 28 but the following day only a small flock appeared.

It has led to serious fears that they were purposely disturbed.

See also:

A spokeswoman said: "Since then, numbers have been a tiny fraction of the flocks that assembled previously. Shropshire Wildlife Trust is deeply concerned that a deliberate disturbance might have taken place with the intention of disrupting the roost."

During the winter months, large numbers of starlings visit Britain from the continent, seeking out the relative warmth of our island climate

Advertising

No one knows why they choose to visit Shropshire, but it was initially thought the murmuration could have lasted until March.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) suggests they could group together for safety in numbers as predators such as peregrine falcons find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands.

They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas.

They gather over their roosting site and perform their wheeling stunts before they roost for the night.

If anyone has seen or heard anything suspicious, they should contact Shropshire Wildlife Trust on 01743 284280 or email enquiries@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk