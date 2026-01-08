Fascinating details and history on the finds discovered by metal detectorists were revealed at treasure inquests at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury.

The Bronze Age ring dates back to 1300 to 800BC - meaning it is between around 2,800 and 3,300 years old.

It was discovered by Paul Murphy while he was metal detecting in Stanton upon Hine Heath, near Shawbury, on October 20, 2024.

A report by Clara de Sousa Cunha, finds liaison officer for Shropshire and Herefordshire, described the ring as “a complete Bronze Age gold penannular ring with striped surface”.

The ring is 16.4 millimetres wide, 5.9mm thick and weighs 9.57 grams.

The Bronze Age ring discovered in Shropshire

The report continued: “Penannular rings are fairly common finds. Despite this, their function remains mysterious.

“Many of the Portable Antiquities Database (PAS)-recorded examples are from central southern England.