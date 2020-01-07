Advertising
Can moo believe it? Cows block road to RAF Shawbury
A Shropshire RAF base was besieged by a group of unusual visitors today – a group of cows which had escaped from a farm.
The herd was found 'mooving' along outside RAF Shawbury this morning.
The base's Twitter account shared images of the cows blocking the road, before being escorted back safely back home.
In a series of images shared by the base, RAF Police can be seen with the cows who had taken over a field which is home to exercise equipment.
The Twitter post said: "Residents near RAF Shawbury woke up to an unusual alarm this morning – a herd of cows! Having been alerted, the RAF Police and MPGS rounded up the suspects with @WMerciaPolice stopping traffic to assist the farmer in safely getting them back to the farm.
"Happy Moo Year!"
