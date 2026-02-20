'Substantial' proposal for 60 homes in north Shropshire village refused after flooding risk highlighted

The outline application, submitted to Shropshire Council by Jeremy Thorpe, was for land to the north of Station Road and Mill Lane in Prees.

The development would have included 15 per cent affordable housing provision, with public open space to include a play area and pathway networks.

The proposed main access would have been via Station Road, with emergency access via Lighteach Road. The proposal also included flood areas, an infiltration basis, and swale.

Amy Henson of agents Berrys had said the scheme would contribute to the local housing needs for Prees and to the five-year housing supply in Shropshire.

“Moreover, given the lack of demonstrable harm to services and facilities within the settlement, it should be found that the provision of open-market homes would provide modest social and economic benefits,” she said.

Julian Thorpe submitted an outline planning application for around 60 homes in Prees. Picture: Berrys

“These would largely stem from the additional occupiers that would contribute to the vitality of Prees.”

Ms Henson had added that the scheme would include additional planting, addition of aquatic habitats and biodiversity enhancements, and there were no highway safety concerns.

However, a total of 22 public objections were lodged. David and Doreen Hopwood, who submitted photographs to accompany their concerns, live in Lighteach Road.

They said the field identified as the development site is on a flood plain, with flooding in 2021 coming “periously close” to his fence.

The couple also believe their privacy would have been compromised due to their bungalow being close to the proposed development.

A field identified for a housing development in Prees flooded in 2021. Picture: David Hopwood

“Our kitchen, dining area and conservatory are on the eastern side of the bungalow and bedrooms to the northern elevation and would be overlooked and potentially overshadowed by the proposed dwellings,” they said.

Prees Parish Council also objected, saying there were more acceptable alternative sites.

Jane Preece, a planning officer at Shropshire Council, recommended that the application should be refused.

“The site lies outside the defined settlement boundary for Prees and represents a substantial, unplanned encroachment into open countryside,” she said.

“The proposed vehicular access would traverse flood zones 2, 3 and 3b, as confirmed in the applicant’s own flood risk assessment.

“No sequential test has been submitted demonstrating that reasonably available sites at lower flood risk do not exist.”

Ms Preece added that essential information, including measured traffic speeds/flows, had not been provided, and no section 106 agreement has been completed to secure necessary obligations. This would include contributions towards affordable housing, education, Biodiversity Net Gain, Sustainable Drainage Systems maintenance, and public open space management.