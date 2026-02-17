Wine thief, 40, who stole bottle from village shop is ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole a bottle of wine from a village shop has been ordered to pay compensation.
Published
Sean Williams, aged 40, stole a bottle of Oyster Bay wine from Prees Village Stores, Prees, on February 7 this year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/
Williams, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.
Magistrates ordered Williams to pay £12.49 in compensation.