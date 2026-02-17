Shropshire Star
Wine thief, 40, who stole bottle from village shop is ordered to pay compensation

A shoplifter who stole a bottle of wine from a village shop has been ordered to pay compensation.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Sean Williams, aged 40, stole a bottle of Oyster Bay wine from Prees Village Stores, Prees, on February 7 this year.

Williams, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to theft from a shop.

Magistrates ordered Williams to pay £12.49 in compensation.