Police pull over more than 30 vehicles and find 30 offences at north Shropshire truck stop

West Mercia Police said they carried out the roadside sting at The Raven Truck Stop in Prees near Whitchurch on February 6.

A spokesperson said: "Our Roads Policing Unit, alongside partners from the DVSA, carried out a proactive operation at The Raven Truck Stop in Prees, focusing on road safety, compliance, and protecting all road users.

"A total of 30 vehicles were brought into the site for checks, with a wide range of offences identified."

Police said around 30 offences were identified, and seized three vehicles.

Offences included: two arrests for drug driving, two overweight vehicles, two vehicles with no MOT, one vehicle with no trade plates, four insecure loads, one child not properly restrained, one driver using a mobile phone, one vehicle with illegal window tints, two no‑insurance offences, one disqualified driver, one vehicle with no brake lights, one headlight offence, one ABS defect, and seven Prohibition Notices were issued.

The spokesperson added: "Operations like this play a vital role in keeping our roads safe, protecting families, and ensuring that those who use our road network do so responsibly."