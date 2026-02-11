Firefighters tackle blaze at north Shropshire industrial estate

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Prees Industrial Estate at around 4.40am on Wednesday (February 11) following reports of a property fire.

Three crews were sent to the incident from Prees, Wem and Whitchurch fire stations.

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at an industrial unit on the outskirts of a village in north Shropshire. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved three areas of fire on the ground floor of an industrial unit.

The fire service reported the incident was under control by 5.52am.