Man suspected of murdering north Shropshire pensioner dies in hospital

Rita Rowley was found dead at her home in Prees Higher Heath on January 27.

Following her death, an 80-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was found at the address with serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition.

Police have now confirmed that the man, who has not yet been named, died on Friday in hospital.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers said both deaths have now been referred to the county coroner.

A spokesperson added: "Officers continue to express their condolences, and their thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved."

The children of Rita Rowley paid tribute to their “loving mum,” remembering a woman known for her independence, generosity and deep sense of community

Following Ms Rowley's death, her children paid tribute to the former seamstress, whom they described as a "loving mum".

The family said: "She loved to help people and volunteered for over 20 years at the Age UK daycare centre in Whitchurch. Mum also volunteered time to drive people to appointments, she would take them shopping or do it for them and help them with their household tasks.

"Mum always worked hard throughout her life; she was always there for us and encouraged and supported us to do well.

“We will greatly miss her, even though her Alzheimer’s was affecting her confidence and sociability she was still bright and engaging."