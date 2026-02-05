Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident in Whitchurch Road in Prees at around 10.23am today (Thursday, February 5).

Four fire crews, including a rescue tender, were sent from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also called to attend, but the ambulance service said it had been stood down, because it was not required.

An update from the fire service said that the incident had involved one vehicle hitting a building.

It added that no one was trapped and that firefighters had worked to make the vehicle safe and assisted police.