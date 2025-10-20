Firefighters tackle 'large' bark blaze at commercial property near Prees

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 12.36pm yesterday (October 19) reporting a fire at A.W. Jenkins Forest Products near Prees.

Two fire crews from Market Drayton and Whitchurch fire stations attended the scene, alongside an operations officer who coordinated the emergency response.

According to SRFS, the incident was a "building fire involving large amounts of bark products on fire".

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and removed the affected bark products from the building. A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots and ensure the scene was safe.

Crews remained on scene for almost four hours, with the stop message - indicating that the incident had concluded - received by fire control at 4.21pm.