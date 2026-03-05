Residents warned not to park on street as week of closures planned for north Shropshire village road

Moreton Street in Prees will be closed for five days later this month as resurfacing work gets under way.

The road is scheduled to be shut from Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27, with closures in place between 7am and 5pm each day while contractors carry out the improvements.

Moreton Street in Prees will be closed for five days later this month as resurfacing work gets under way. Photo: Google

Residents and businesses located within the closure zone will still be able to access their properties when it is safe to do so, and emergency vehicles will be allowed through at all times. All other road users will be directed onto a signed diversion route, with alternative options available depending on vehicle type.

Shropshire Council is asking people not to park on Moreton Street during working hours to allow crews to complete the resurfacing safely and efficiently.

Information about the scheme, along with any updates or changes caused by weather or unforeseen circumstances, will be published on the One Network roadworks website. Any alterations will also appear on the yellow advance warning signs in the area.

The work is being carried out by Kier on behalf of Shropshire Council.