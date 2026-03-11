Highfield, on Church Street, in the village of Prees, near Whitchurch, is a three-storey property described as "ripe for renovation".

Marino Costi, of property auctioneers McHugh and Co, said: “The imposing, large double-fronted detached house in the idyllic North Shropshire village of Prees, close to the border between England and Wales, could make an ideal makeover project.

“Situated near to the junction with Shrewsbury Street, in a central position in the village which is served by Prees railway station, the house, which offers excellent potential for renovation and value enhancement, has accommodation arranged over three floors.

“The accommodation currently comprises two double bedrooms, both benefiting from en-suite facilities, along with a third bedroom in the attic. Subject to the necessary consents, the attic space offers potential to be reconfigured into two separate bedrooms, further increasing the overall accommodation, making this a four-bedroom property.

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Prees is being sold at auction with a guide price of £20,000.

“To the ground floor, the property features an open-plan lounge and living area, a generously sized kitchen with dining space, and a convenient WC. Double doors provide access to the rear of the property, while externally there is off-road parking and a driveway positioned to the side.

“The brick-built property, which is being offered for sale with vacant possession, has gardens to the front and rear.”

Prees is northeast of Wem and west of Market Drayton and south of Whitchurch.

The auctioneers added that Highfield requires refurbishment, making it an ideal opportunity for investors, developers or buyers looking to add value.

They added: "In good condition, comparable three-bedroom properties in the area typically achieve resale values in the region of £200,000–£250,000, while four-bedroom homes can reach approximately £380,000–£450,000.

"For buy-to-let investors, rental values for three to four-bedroom properties in the area are typically in the range of £1,400 - £2,000 per calendar month, highlighting the strong investment potential.

Highfield, Church Street, Prees, Whitchurch SY13 2DQ, is being sold through remote online bidding by McHugh & Co on Wednesday, March 25.

For more details visit www.mchughandco.com.