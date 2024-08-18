A49 closed in north Shropshire after crash, drivers told to find alternative routes

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police estimated the closure of the A49 between Prees Green and the junction to the B5065 would be for about two hours from 11.20am on Sunday.

Officers say there have been 'no serious injuries reported' and no arrests have been made.

Shropshire Police say on X, formerly Twitter: "Due to a single-vehicle collision, the A49 between Prees Green and the junction to the B5065 is currently closed.

"There are no serious injuries reported and no arrests have been made.

"This part of the road is suspected to be closed for approximately two hours, while the road is being cleared.

"Please seek alternative routes where possible."