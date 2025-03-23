Plans for new glamping site in residential garden in village near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Plans to site three "glamping units" in the garden of a home in Higher Heath near Whitchurch have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

Documentation, submitted by agents Glampitect on behalf of applicant Mr Adam Holden, states the proposed site is surrounded by residential properties but maintains the positioning of the units has been "carefully considered to ensure no overlooking or impact on residential amenity."

The proposal also states that "guest expectations will be set" to ensure "no disturbance to nearby residential properties".

The location of the proposed site, in Higher Heath near Whitchurch. Photo: Google

It continues: "The site will also be marketed as a peaceful retreat, further ensuring noise pollution and antisocial behaviour will not be a concern."