Plans for new glamping site in residential garden in village near Whitchurch
Plans to build a "small-scale" glamping site in the garden of a home in a Shropshire village have been revealed.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Plans to site three "glamping units" in the garden of a home in Higher Heath near Whitchurch have been submitted to Shropshire Council.
Documentation, submitted by agents Glampitect on behalf of applicant Mr Adam Holden, states the proposed site is surrounded by residential properties but maintains the positioning of the units has been "carefully considered to ensure no overlooking or impact on residential amenity."
The proposal also states that "guest expectations will be set" to ensure "no disturbance to nearby residential properties".
It continues: "The site will also be marketed as a peaceful retreat, further ensuring noise pollution and antisocial behaviour will not be a concern."