Joy as three north Shropshire businesses nominated for a 'Rural Oscar'

Helen Morgan MP has congratulated Holly Farm Garden Centre, The Castle Inn and The Old Jack who have made it to the regional finals of this year's Countryside Alliance Awards - better known as the 'Rural Oscars'.

The garden centre in Prees is up or the 'best rural enterprise' award while The Castle Inn near Market Drayton, and The Olde Jack in Calverhall have both been shortlisted in the 'best pub' category.

The 'Rural Oscars' is in its 18th year and celebrates British food and farming, and enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses.

Members of the public can nominate businesses and share their opinions on why they are worthy of national acclaim.

MP for North Shropshire Helen Morgan joined staff from the White Lion in Ash Magna at the Countryside Alliance Awards in 2023 where it was named as the 'UK’s Best Country Pub'.

Helen Morgan with staff from the White Lion in Ash Magna after their win at the Countryside Alliance Awards in 2023.

And, Mrs Morgan is hoping for further success this year.

She said: "Local businesses like these are a vital part of Shropshire’s economy and I am so glad that their importance is deservedly being recognised by these awards.

"Rural areas rely on businesses that go the extra mile and support their local communities.

"I look forward to following the finalists’ progress and seeing if we can bag another champion prize for North Shropshire."

Countryside Alliance Awards Director, Sarah Lee added: "We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year. The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

"They exist to sing the praises of those who work hard to keep our communities and rural economy ticking, but don’t seek the spotlight. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition.”