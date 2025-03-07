Drugged-up motorist smashed into Range Rover on A41 after 'driving for fun' in 'one of the worst storms in years'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Apprentice welder Rory O’Donnell took cannabis before getting behind the wheel of a Suzuki Jimny on December 7 last year, despite Storm Darragh, snow, ice and floods ravaging the country and a government warning for people to “stay at home and not drive unless absolutely necessary”.

The 20-year-old crashed into a Range Rover after not spotting a T-junction on the A41 at Prees, near Whitchurch.

“What happened was Mr O’Donnell decided to get in his car and drive around the north Shropshire lanes for fun,” prosecutor Kate Price told Telford Magistrates Court.

“It was absolutely appalling weather due to one of the worst storms in years.