Homes plan submitted for former factory canteen

The scheme, earmarked for Shrewsbury Road, Prees, would see a mix of three and four-bedroomed properties built on the former Salopian Engineers Ltd site, including two affordable homes.

The site has been vacant since a former canteen building was demolished in 2019, although a date stone rescued from the rubble would be incorporated into a boundary wall to reflect the history of the site, the developer says.

Applicants Prees Developments Ltd also say they have addressed concerns, which saw a previous scheme for the site rejected in 2023 due to noise concerns from the nearby industrial estate.

The company says they intend to construct an acoustic barrier and bund along the boundary of the site, and upgrade the nearby industrial buildings with acoustic cladding.

“Prees Developments Ltd is a family run firm owned by the Price family who also own JPE Aggregates who, alongside quarrying and trading aggregates, are property developers,” they said in a supporting statement.

“The subject parcel of land is part of a larger industrial estate which measures approximately 20 acres, which was acquired by Prees Developments Ltd in mid-2015.

“Prees Developments Ltd purchased the subject site after the previous owner entered receivership, subsequent the applicants have been proactive in managing this asset.

“After acquiring Prees Industrial Estate they are focused on managing this asset more accurately, regulating the tenancies and creating more attractive lettable space.

“The additional monies from the subject development will continue to be invested back into the Industrial Estate, thus increasing the employment benefits from the site.”

Planning permission for a scheme of 13 houses on the site had previously been approved in 2017, but had lapsed, prior to a later scheme being refused in 2023 on noise concerns.

The site was first developed in the 1930s, and once claimed to house the largest cattle shed in Europe. The site was later used to manufacture tubular steel for the Royal Air Force during the Second World War.

Shropshire Council will decide on the plans in due course, with the consultation period for the application set to expire on April 9.