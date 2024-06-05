Fire and ambulance crews attend prison after blaze breaks out in cell

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call at 11.09am reporting a fire at Stoke Heath Young Offenders Institute in Market Drayton.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Prees. An operations officer was also in attendance, alongside the air ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service.

The fire situated inside a cell within the prison was extinguished by prison staff prior to the fire service's arrival.

There was no action by the fire crews who were finished at the scene at 11.42am.