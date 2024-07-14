Two town-centre routes among those to be shut over coming days for roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

In Oswestry, one road will be closed overnight while a utilities company is on the scene.

Shropshire Council said that vehicles would not be allowed to use Church Street in Oswestry between 6pm on July 17 and 6am on July 18.

The closure is to allow workers to put in a new water connection.

An alternative route via Victoria Road and Salop Road will be available.

Elsewhere, parking will be temporarily taken out of action on part of a town-centre road.

Shropshire Council said that vehicles will not be allowed to park outside 38 High Street in Bridgnorth.

The restrictions will last for a total of three days, starting from July 17.

The authority said that the restriction was to allow for a new gas connection to be installed at the location.

Another route will be shut for more than two weeks according to Shropshire Council.

In a notice the authority said that Station Road in Press will be shut for 24 hours a day for a total of 17 days.

The closure starts on Monday.

An update said that the closure was needed to lay cables for a new development.

An alternative route via Mill Street, Whitchurch Road, the A49, the A41 and the B5476 will be available.