Marina celebrates 50th anniversary with community events

The marina situated on the Prees Branch of the Llangollen Canal invited people with a connection to the site to bring along historical photographs and memorabilia to the gathering held on Monday, June 10.

A photographic exhibition showcased the historical changes that Whixhall Marina has seen across the last 50 years and was displayed in the site's waterside café where guests were treated to refreshments.

Chris Chambers was the marina's first manager during the 1970s and took a trip down memory lane at the event - recalling some of the changes he had overseen.

He said: "I lived on-site for two years as the marl pit was dredged and moulded into the marina that we see today.

"It was great fun because we felt we were literally breaking new ground, creating on the one hand a lovely hidden canal community and, at the same time, meeting the predicted growth in the canal industry during the early 70's.

Louise Allmark, Chris Chambers, Linda Grocott, Daniel McGowan and David Grocott at the celebratory event

Situated on the Llangollen Canal, Whixhall Marina serves as a gateway to some of the country's finest canal cruises, including access to the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct.

The site enjoys fantastic scenery of uninterrupted ﬁelds and is next to Fenn's Whixall and Bettisﬁeld Mosses National Nature Reserve.

Property and Estate Manager at the marina, Louise Allmark, enjoyed celebrating their history, saying: "The evening was an excellent way to recognise the rich history of the marina.

"It was great to bring together the community and provide the opportunity for people to reconnect and reminisce about our special site."

The marina is continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations by hosting an event for the community later this month.

A barbecue, games, and musical entertainment will be provided between 2pm and 5pm on Sunday, July 21, and the marina is welcoming all members of the public to attend.