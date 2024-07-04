Tractor in field goes up in flames

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were sent from Prees and Wem to Coton, near Prees at 4.10pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews used two hosereel jets, with four sets of breathing kit and one thermal camera also used.

The blaze was extinguished and the crews sent their incident stop message barely 20 minutes later.