Emergency services sent to Whitchurch crash scene
A number of emergency services were sent to the scene of a crash last night.
Published
Last updated
The incident took place at Coton, Whitchurch, at around 9.15pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the initial reports described people being stuck in the vehicle, but on arrival there was no one trapped.
Two fire crews attended the incident from Whitchurch, along with the ambulance service and the police.
The fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe, to prevent the chance of a fire.
They were finished at the scene at around 9.35pm.