Emergency services sent to Whitchurch crash scene

The incident took place at Coton, Whitchurch, at around 9.15pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the initial reports described people being stuck in the vehicle, but on arrival there was no one trapped.

Two fire crews attended the incident from Whitchurch, along with the ambulance service and the police.

The fire crews made the vehicle electrically safe, to prevent the chance of a fire.

They were finished at the scene at around 9.35pm.