Police have been 'given names' of children involved in Halloween 'antisocial behaviour'

Officers say they were made aware of a group of children being involved in antisocial behaviour around the area on Halloween night.

PCSO David Andrew, of Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Whitchurch SNT have been made aware of a group of children that were involved in antisocial behaviour around Prees on Halloween night.

"Some names have been forwarded to ourselves and we are trying to find out the identity of any more involved."

Anyone with any information or who has been affected by such behaviour is asked to email whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk