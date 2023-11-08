Badly hurt kitten found on roadside with 'deliberate' chemical burns all over face

Cat Assist Team Whitchurch, a voluntary organisation that helps rescue cats in north Shropshire, is appealing for funds to help care for 15-year-old Wally.

The organisation received a call about a seriously injured cat found on Station Road, Prees, on Monday.

Upon collection, it became apparent the young kitten had sustained significant facial burns, which the team thought could have been received from escaping a lit bonfire.

Volunteer, Carla Purcell explained: "We've had it before that a cat has gone into an unlit bonfire for shelter, so we initially thought that's where the burns had come from.

"But the emergency vets indicated that they were chemical burns and that it looked like someone had done it deliberately.

"The vet thinks that something has been thrown at him, it's hit his face and then it's splashed onto the rest of him, he's got burnt paws and there's some on his back.

"He's tried to clean it off too, so he's got burns inside his mouth. We just don't know what the internal damage is yet."

Wally was released from the veterinary hospital on Tuesday but is still under 24-hour observation. His condition has been described as stable, but volunteers warn he's "not out of the woods yet."

Despite his plight, Carla said the tiny kitten was "incredibly friendly" and had "stolen their hearts".

Now, the team are fundraising to help cover Wally's estimated £2,000 vet bills. To keep updated on Wally's progress and to donate visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wallyscause