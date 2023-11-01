Chimney pot fire sparks emergency call to fire service

One fire engine was sent from the town's station to a property at Lower Heath, in Prees, at 1.59pm on Wednesday to a report of a chimney pot on fire.

Crews used a nine metre ladder, chimney rods, a water bearing knapsack and a thermal camera to make sure it was all out.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Reports of a chimney pot on fire, crews extinguished using chimney rods, nine metre ladder, a thermal imaging camera, and one knapsack."

The stop message was received 4:55pm.