'The world is a better place because of her': Family's tribute to woman killed in A41 crash

Laura, 27, died in a crash on the A41 on Thursday, October 12

The woman who died in a collision on the A41 near Prees Heath on Thursday, October 12, has been named as 27-year-old Laura Carrillo.

A Spanish national, Laura had been living in the UK for six years.

In a tribute, her family said: “On the 12th of October our beautiful girl, Laura Carrillo, passed away, at 27 years old, in a tragic traffic accident.

“Laura lit up every single room she entered. She was fiery, energetic, adventurous, kind and beautifully crazy.

“She loved to travel and explore, and we are grateful that she saw as much of the world as she did before she passed. We know the world is a better place because of her influence.

She was a much-loved daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. Words cannot express how much we will miss her and how forever changed our lives are now.”

In tribute, the family have shared a verse in Spanish, expressing how much she will be missed.

It reads as follows: "Bendita tu herencia impregnada en el aire, respirar nunca volverá a ser tan humano.

"Bendita tu huella. Gloria bendita."

The crash happened shortly before 6.47pm on Thursday, October 12 on Heath Road in Prees Heath and also involved a Toyota Hilux pick-up and a Volkswagen Golf.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene, while police also closed the road.

An ambulance service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

“A woman, who was a pillion passenger on the motorbike, was in a critical condition.

"Ambulance crews immediately began administering advanced life support and advanced trauma care but sadly, due to the extent of her injuries, she could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The motorbike rider, a man, was treated by medics for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Following the incident, West Mercia Police was appealing for witnesses to come forward.