Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist in crash on A49

By Sue AustinPreesPublished: Last Updated:

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist in a collision in north Shropshire.

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..
The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Mr Paul Hart, 65, from Whitchurch Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, died following the collision on the afternoon of May 18.

The tragedy happened on the A49 near the junction for Prees Heath, the inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told on Thursday.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said Mr Hart had been travelling towards Whitchurch on his motorbike when the crash happened.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest until September 5.

Following the collision police said two female occupants of the car were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

The car driver, who had to be cut out by firefighters, had serious injuries while the passenger had minor injuries.

Prees
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Harlescott
Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News