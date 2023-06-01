Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist in crash on A49

The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Mr Paul Hart, 65, from Whitchurch Road, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, died following the collision on the afternoon of May 18.

The tragedy happened on the A49 near the junction for Prees Heath, the inquest at the Shirehall in Shrewsbury was told on Thursday.

Senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, said Mr Hart had been travelling towards Whitchurch on his motorbike when the crash happened.

He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Ellery adjourned the inquest until September 5.

Following the collision police said two female occupants of the car were taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.