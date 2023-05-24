Gulf War medical mastermind dies at Shropshire home at the age of 81

In retirement he was a high profile champion of the needs of veterans and spoke up strongly on behalf of those complaining of "Desert Storm Syndrome" and PTSD.
Major General Robin Short, who as the UK's senior military medical planner handled the military's medical deployment during the first Gulf War in 1991, has died at his Shropshire home at the age of 81.
